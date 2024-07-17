KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Short Interest Update

KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 568,400 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 622,900 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

KVHI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 66,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. KVH Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 158,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in KVH Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KVH Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in KVH Industries by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 268,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 116,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

