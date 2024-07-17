Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Short Interest Update

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,380,000 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the June 15th total of 10,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 426,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $48.70.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 723,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,345 shares of company stock worth $19,279,932 in the last three months. 15.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,332,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 996,300 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,161,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,419,000 after buying an additional 422,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,767,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,635,000 after buying an additional 769,486 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,888,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,333,000 after acquiring an additional 113,888 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 19.6% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,027,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,691,000 after acquiring an additional 496,400 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

