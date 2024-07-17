L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Sets New 12-Month High at $242.86

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $242.86 and last traded at $240.99, with a volume of 38457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.42.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.43.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,086,585.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,823,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,141,000 after buying an additional 2,606,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,506 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,176,000 after purchasing an additional 101,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

