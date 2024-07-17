Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,871,000 after acquiring an additional 727,207 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,770,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $111,255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lamar Advertising

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $118.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,806. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.48. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $122.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The business had revenue of $498.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 106.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

