LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Shares Down 3.2%

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.16 and last traded at $86.16. 377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,603% from the average session volume of 14 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.00.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 3.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $352.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that LEG Immobilien SE will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

