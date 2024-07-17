Lennox International Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $6.67 Per Share (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $6.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Lennox International’s current full-year earnings is $20.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $6.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $520.15.

Lennox International Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:LII opened at $578.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $328.94 and a twelve month high of $583.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $519.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $480.38.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth $5,393,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.