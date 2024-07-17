Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

DRS traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $28.66. 38,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,060. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. Leonardo DRS has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.56 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leonardo DRS will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,898,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,812,000 after buying an additional 76,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 506.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 56,863 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 462,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 174,036 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

