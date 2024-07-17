Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.320-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $570.0 million-$570.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $615.4 million. Leslie’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.030-0.090 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LESL. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 3,228,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,902. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a market cap of $753.74 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Leslie’s has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. Analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

