Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.32-0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $570 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.65 million. Leslie’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.03-0.09 EPS.

Leslie’s Stock Down 0.2 %

LESL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.08. 3,163,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.74 million, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.80. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 1.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.79.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

