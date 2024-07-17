LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 51,876 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 411,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.
LG Display Stock Performance
LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LG Display by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 36,483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of LG Display by 101.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,582 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 40,035 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in LG Display by 33.0% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,732 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in LG Display by 21.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in LG Display by 60.3% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.
