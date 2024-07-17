Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 397,100 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 443,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 146,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 9,080.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 112.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LBRDA traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $56.80. 5,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03. Liberty Broadband has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $95.61.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.46 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LBRDA shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

