Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Insider Sells $59,060.00 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LILA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.02. 13,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,386. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $10.07.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 17,797.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $8.40 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

