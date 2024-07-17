LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Short Interest Update

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,010,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 17,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Approximately 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other LifeStance Health Group news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $22,395,812.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,932,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,981,588.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 3,802,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $22,395,812.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,932,358 shares in the company, valued at $246,981,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Paula Cipollone sold 48,278 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $348,567.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 239,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,186.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,087,716 shares of company stock worth $24,010,444 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in LifeStance Health Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LFST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 48,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $300.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Stories

