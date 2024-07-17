Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.57

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.57, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.
Lion Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.13.
Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lion had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $626.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Lion
Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company provides dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, dental rinses, mouthwashes, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, sanitizers, wet wipes, body washes, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.
