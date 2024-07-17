Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 14,713.74% and a negative return on equity of 103.49%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Loop Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

About Loop Industries

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.