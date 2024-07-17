Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Loop Industries had a negative net margin of 14,713.74% and a negative return on equity of 103.49%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Loop Industries Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.86.
About Loop Industries
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Loop Industries
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- High-Flying Stock Soars 50%: Time to Buy or Wait for a Dip?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Can This Top Insurance Stock Continue to Outperform the Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.