Lotan Holdings Inc. Acquires 45,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

Aurion Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CVE AU opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$76.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.93. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Finland. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 14,400 hectares located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä; and the Auermaa property located in Eastern Lapland.

