Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America raised Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. Research analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 924,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,333 shares of company stock valued at $680,974 over the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,899,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $636,603,000 after buying an additional 782,736 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $94,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,846,287 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $113,126,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,630,432 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,937,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

