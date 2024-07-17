MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $14,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,469,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,438,000 after purchasing an additional 730,751 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 623,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,579,000 after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 567,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 564,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $64.52. The stock had a trading volume of 818,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,012. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Featured Stories

