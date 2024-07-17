MANEKI (MANEKI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $72.73 Million

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, MANEKI has traded 15.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. MANEKI has a market cap of $72.73 million and $19.59 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANEKI token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MANEKI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MANEKI Token Profile

MANEKI’s genesis date was April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz. MANEKI’s official website is manekineko.world.

Buying and Selling MANEKI

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.00879427 USD and is up 7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $23,863,147.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MANEKI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MANEKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MANEKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.