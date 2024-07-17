Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MTEX opened at $7.03 on Friday. Mannatech has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

