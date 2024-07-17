Mantle Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.40 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Mantle token can now be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and approximately $243.51 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mantle has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official message board for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz/blog.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,266,841,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.78666711 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $299,280,318.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

