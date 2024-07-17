Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,979 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after purchasing an additional 107,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,508,000 after buying an additional 1,086,776 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 32,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,710,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFC shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE MFC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,982. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 67.44%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

