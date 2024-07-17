Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 2.3%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $26.10. Approximately 20,176,654 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 62,306,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on MARA shares. StockNews.com lowered Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.61.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MARA

Marathon Digital Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 23.07 and a current ratio of 23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 106.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Digital

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 7.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Digital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.