Marc Wilson Sells 25,000 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 28th, Marc Wilson sold 32,129 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $1,401,145.69.

NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,105,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,370. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.68. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $55.77.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 404,443 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 718.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 440,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after purchasing an additional 674,301 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

