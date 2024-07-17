Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $255.11 on Friday. Marriott International has a one year low of $180.75 and a one year high of $260.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $238.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.01.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Marriott International will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

