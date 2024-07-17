Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $112.22 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.22.

Several equities analysts have commented on VAC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $90.38 on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 226.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 331.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.19%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile



Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.



