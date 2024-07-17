MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Trading Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) were up 5.6% on Wednesday after Susquehanna raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $30.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock. MaxLinear traded as high as $26.59 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 243,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 713,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum upgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,257 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $7,553,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 472.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 194,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160,456 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 156,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 137,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 1.84.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.99 million. Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

