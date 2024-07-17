McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Receives $313.18 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $310.71.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $257.30 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,593 shares of company stock worth $1,472,518 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

