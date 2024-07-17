McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Price Up 1.3%

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $262.05 and last traded at $260.73. Approximately 1,032,911 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,445,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $257.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.71.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

