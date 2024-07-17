MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Trading Up 0.9%

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.26 and last traded at C$13.10. Approximately 95,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 232,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of MDA Space and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get MDA Space alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDA Space

MDA Space Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.14.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.01. MDA Space had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of C$209.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.5601118 EPS for the current year.

MDA Space Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. MDA Space’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 389.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brendan Paddick bought 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00. 12.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDA Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.