MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $17,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,964,000 after buying an additional 497,535 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $554,386,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,432.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 127,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,140,000 after purchasing an additional 119,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 750,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,787,000 after purchasing an additional 88,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,922.08.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $46.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,673.93. 215,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,141.04 and a one year high of $1,825.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,663.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,613.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

