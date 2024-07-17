Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0024

Metahero (HERO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a market cap of $22.45 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002367 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00005897 BTC.

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

