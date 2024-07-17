MetisDAO Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 17th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $264.49 million and $12.77 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $46.51 or 0.00071899 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009757 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,677.29 or 0.99975804 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000984 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 47.94692134 USD and is up 5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $17,506,491.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

