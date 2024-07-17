Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $66.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 million. On average, analysts expect Metropolitan Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. Metropolitan Bank has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.26. The firm has a market cap of $620.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George J. Wolf, Jr. acquired 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,137.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,805. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

