MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.59.

Several brokerages have commented on MGM. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $5,633,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,759. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,713,000 after acquiring an additional 984,617 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,111,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,933,000 after acquiring an additional 684,676 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,686,000 after acquiring an additional 213,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,599,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,295,000 after acquiring an additional 416,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.88. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

