Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Trading 19.8% Higher

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) traded up 19.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). 2,535,636 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 2,005,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.53 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 7.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 0.27.

Mila Resources Plc engages in exploration and development of mineral resource properties. The holds 30% interest in the Kathleen Valley gold project that consists of 7.25 square kilometers located in Western Australia. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

