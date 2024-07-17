Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.67 ($0.01), with a volume of 1148183 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.66 ($0.01).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

