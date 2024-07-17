Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $200.00

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $200.00 and last traded at $199.75, with a volume of 1116 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.60.

Monarch Cement Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $737.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.08.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.09 million during the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 24.93%.

About Monarch Cement

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

