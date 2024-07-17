Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $430.00 to $510.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Moody’s traded as high as $455.61 and last traded at $453.38, with a volume of 96620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $452.36.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.75.
Institutional Trading of Moody's
Moody's Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.04 and a 200 day moving average of $395.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moody's Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.
About Moody's
Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.
