Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $430.00 to $510.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Moody’s traded as high as $455.61 and last traded at $453.38, with a volume of 96620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $452.36.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moody’s from $374.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.75.

Get Moody's alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCO

Institutional Trading of Moody’s

Moody’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,283,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,613,867,000 after acquiring an additional 119,450 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its stake in Moody’s by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,049,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,692,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 133.9% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $720,502,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $82.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.04 and a 200 day moving average of $395.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.12%.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.