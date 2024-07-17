Moonbeam Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 17th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $194.59 million and approximately $6.87 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00042955 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,127,977,781 coins and its circulating supply is 886,852,519 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

