Morgan Stanley Increases Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $92.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

NYSE:BSX opened at $78.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.43. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.64 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 17,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,257,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 117,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 6,094.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 39,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

