Morgan Stanley Lowers Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Price Target to $10.00

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:RBOT opened at $8.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $62.10.
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.30. Equities research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
