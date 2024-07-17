Morgan Stanley Lowers Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Price Target to $10.00

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RBOT opened at $8.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $5.19 and a one year high of $62.10.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by $0.30. Equities research analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,623,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 269,523 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

