Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $26.54 and a 12 month high of $42.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 515.4% in the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

