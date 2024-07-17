Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 39,974 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 321.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $115,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,742,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,223,231. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.82, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.