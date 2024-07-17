Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 125.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL traded down $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,310,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.49 and a 52-week high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

