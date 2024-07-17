Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 83 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.09.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of CBOE traded up $7.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.25. 1,129,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.61 and a 200 day moving average of $180.06.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.