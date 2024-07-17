Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys 8,930 Shares of U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Free Report) by 290.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of U-Haul during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,061,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U-Haul by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 9,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of U-Haul by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in U-Haul by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U-Haul stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,994. U-Haul Holding has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40.

U-Haul ( NASDAQ:UHAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U-Haul Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

