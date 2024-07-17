Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,640 Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hasbro by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 99,263 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,544,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after buying an additional 22,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.40. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.60% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,960.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAS

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.