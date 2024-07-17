Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5,128.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 343,854 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 213,149 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 8.2% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 4.3 %

WBD stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. 46,135,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,808,730. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.