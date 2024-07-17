Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $2.04 Million Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 286.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $1,305,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,453,572.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,202 shares of company stock valued at $58,088,425 over the last ninety days. 12.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.92.

NYSE NET traded down $3.35 on Wednesday, hitting $80.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,096. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.88 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

